Lionel Messi, Inter Miami win MLS Supporters Shield with 3-2 win at Crew. It's Messi's 46th trophy.

It was Messi’s 46th major trophy won for club or country, extending his record for the most by any men’s soccer player in history. And it becomes the second he has won with Inter Miami, this Supporters Shield being added to the Leagues Cup trophy the Herons claimed shortly after Messi joined the club in 2023.

Luis Suarez also scored for Inter Miami, which will open the playoffs at home in the final weekend of October to start a best-of-three first round series. If the team wins that series, it would have the right to host every match it plays the rest of the season — an Eastern Conference semifinal (scheduled for Nov. 23 or 24), the East final (Nov. 30 or Dec. 1) and the MLS Cup final on Dec. 7.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP