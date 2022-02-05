Linssen scores 17 to lead Saint Louis past Dayton 72-61

Yuri Collins had 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Saint Louis (16-6, 7-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Gibson Jimerson added 14 points. Fred Thatch Jr. had 12 points.

Kobe Elvis tied a career high with 20 points for the Flyers (15-8, 7-3). DaRon Holmes II added seven rebounds and three blocks.