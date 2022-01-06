Lillard and the Trail Blazers play the Cavaliers

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Cavaliers defeated the Trail Blazers 107-104 in their last meeting on Nov. 3. Jarrett Allen led the Cavaliers with 24 points, and Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard is scoring 24.0 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Norman Powell is averaging 21.7 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Portland.

Darius Garland is averaging 19.7 points and 7.4 assists for the Cavaliers. Kevin Love is averaging 21.4 points and 8.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 111.0 points, 41.8 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 112.2 points, 46.6 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.6 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Larry Nance Jr.: day to day (knee), Cody Zeller: out (health and safety protocols), CJ McCollum: out (lung), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal).

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), Cedi Osman: out (health and safety protocols), Isaac Okoro: out (elbow), Rajon Rondo: day to day (reconditioning), Dylan Windler: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.