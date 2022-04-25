Lightning take on the Blue Jackets, look for 4th straight victory

In their last matchup on Jan. 4, Tampa Bay won 7-2. Ondrej Palat recorded a team-high 3 points for the Lightning.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with 37 goals, adding 60 assists and collecting 97 points. Kucherov has 10 goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Jakub Voracek leads the Blue Jackets with 54 total assists and has 59 points. Jack Roslovic has nine goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-3-1, averaging 4.5 goals, 7.9 assists, 5.4 penalties and 14.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 5.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: day to day (lower body).

Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out for season (hip), Patrik Laine: day to day (upper-body), Zach Werenski: day to day (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.