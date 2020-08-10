Lightning host the Blue Jackets in Tampa Bay on Tuesday

The Blue Jackets are 10-7-5 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. Columbus serves 6.5 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the Eastern Conference. Nick Foligno leads them averaging 0.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kucherov leads the Lightning with 52 assists and has 85 points this season. Brayden Point has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Pierre-Luc Dubois has 49 total points while scoring 18 goals and totaling 31 assists for the Blue Jackets. Gustav Nyquist has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Columbus.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Lightning: Averaging 2.0 goals, 3.7 assists, 6.0 penalties and 14.0 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: Averaging 2.4 goals, 3.0 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.0 penalty minutes while giving up 2.0 goals per game with a .947 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Steven Stamkos: out (lower body).

Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.