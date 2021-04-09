Lightning get early goals in 6-4 win over Blue Jackets

Goodrow's goal, which went in off the skate of Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine, chased Korpisalo just 5:41 into the game.

“It’s not as if we weren’t ready,” Werenski said. “Obviously, we knew they’ve lost a few games and would come out hard, but when you start like that it’s tough to recover from.”

Del Zotto cut to the lead to two goals when he snapped in a shot from the slot late in the first, but the Lightning extended it again when a puck off the stick of McDonagh trickled under Merzlikins and across the line.

Colton kept up the pressure for the Lightning on a rush early in the second period. A charging Roslovic scored for the Blue Jackets late in the second, but McDonagh answered 1:48 later with his second goal.

“The guys, they had good mojo going tonight on the offensive side of the puck,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “It was a little relief for the guys. Now we’ve just got to keep this going.”

Werenski and Domi got third-period goals, but the Blue Jackets ran out of time.

NO MORE SAVARD?

Longtime Blue Jackets defenseman David Savard was a healthy scratch for the game, likely signaling the team’s intention to trade him before Monday’s deadline. The 30-year-old Savard, who is an unrestricted free agent after the season, has been with Columbus since the 2011-12 season and has played 597 games with the team.

THURSDAY NIGHT FIGHTS

After Stefan Matteau leveled the Lightning’s Mikhail Sergachev with a monster hit in the third period, Cal Foote jumped the Blue Jackets rookie and the two brawled briefly. Matteau and Foote went to the penalty box for the fight, and Foote got an extra two minutes for instigating.

ICE CHIPS

Stamkos’ power-play goal was his 10th of the season. The Blue Jackets as a team have scored just 14 times with the man advantage. ... Colton has six goals and nine points in his first 14 NHL games. ... Tampa Bay defenseman Erik Cernak returned to the lineup after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. Luke Schenn was scratched to make room. ... Columbus center Boone Jenner is expected to miss the rest of the season after he had surgery Wednesday on a broken finger.

UP NEXT

Lightning: Start a two-game series with Nashville on Saturday before heading home for a six-game stand.

Blue Jackets: Open a two-game series with Chicago on Saturday before embarking on a six-game road trip

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev, right, chases the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov during the first period an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh, left, shoots and scores against Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins, right, during the first period an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, left, grabs Tampa Bay Lightning forward Mathieu Joseph during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, left, and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ondrej Palat work for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ross Colton, left, gets crossed up with Columbus Blue Jackets forward Zac Dalpe during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon