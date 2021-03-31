Lightning face the Blue Jackets on 3-game losing streak

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Hedman has 33 total points for the Lightning, six goals and 27 assists. Yanni Gourde has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 13 goals and has 30 points. Zach Werenski has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, four penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 4-3-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, two penalties and four penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Jan Rutta: day to day (lower body), Ryan McDonagh: day to day (lower body), Erik Cernak: day to day (lower body), Mitchell Stephens: out (knee).

Blue Jackets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.