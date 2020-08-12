Lightning, Blue Jackets face off again after 5-overtime game

Columbus coach John Tortorella, hoping to help his players bounce back, showed some mercy on Wednesday.

“We did have a practice scheduled,” Tortorella said. “We’d like to move the blood a little bit before you play another game, but we cancelled that.”

With a hard-driving coach, the Blue Jackets shrugged when asked repeatedly about how taxing it was physically and mentally to play so long.

“We would not like to play that many periods, but we’re fully capable of handling that load and don’t feel any worse for the wear right now," Blue Jackets forward Nick Foligno insisted. “We’re excited about the opportunity after a tough one. We’re a team that always seems to put things behind us.”

Twenty years ago, Brian Boucher was the Philadelphia Flyers' goaltender when they beat Pittsburgh in the longest playoff game in modern NHL history, a five-overtime thriller.

Boucher was between the benches on Tuesday night for NBC Sports’ television broadcast when Brayden Point scored and lifted the Lightning to 3-2 win 10:27 into the fifth overtime.

Point got the puck past Joonas Korpisalo after the goaltender made an NHL-record 85 saves and Blue Jackets teammate Seth Jones had a league-record NHL-record for a skater with 65 minutes, six seconds of ice time.

“You got that far, you want to win it, right? It’s a punch in the gut if you don’t get the victory,” Boucher said in a telephone interview. “But having said that, I think it would’ve been more damaging for Tampa to lose that game just because of what happened last year."

The Lightning and Blue Jackets are matched up in the first round for the second straight year, giving Tampa Bay a shot at redemption. Columbus became the first No. 8 seed to eliminate the winner of the Presidents’ Trophy in four games, sending the Lightning home in 2019.

Also in the Eastern Conference playoffs, fourth-seeded Boston and fifth-seeded Carolina will have a quick turnaround after also needing multiple overtimes to decide a series-opening game.

The Bruins and Hurricanes will face off Thursday night (8 p.m. NBCSN) — about 30 hours after Patrice Bergeron scored in in double overtime to lift Boston to a 4-3 win. Game 1 was postponed 15 hours to a late-morning start because Tampa Bay and Columbus were playing on the same sheet of ice at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.

Two Western Conference teams will have a shot to take two-game leads in their series when top-seeded Vegas faces eight-seeded Chicago (5:30 p.m. NBCSN) and sixth-seeded Calgary plays third-seeded Dallas (10:30 p.m. NBCSN) on Thursday night.

The Golden Knights pulled away to beat the Blackhawks 4-1 in Game 1, allowing just 20 shots to get to goaltender Robin Lehner against one of his former teams. The Flames opened their series with a 3-2 victory against the Stars after Dillon Dube scored twice in the first period and Rasmus Andersson scored the go-ahead goal in the second period.

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) watches the game-winning goal go past Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) as Hurricanes defenseman Joel Edmundson (6) and Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) look on during the second overtime period in an NHL hockey Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff game in Toronto, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

Chicago Blackhawks' Duncan Keith (2) is checked by Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON