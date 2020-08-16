Lightning beat Blue Jackets to take 2-1 series lead

After the Blue Jackets came up empty on over a minute of a 5-on-3 advantage, Killorn made it 1-0 for the Lightning with 4:12 left in the first period when he dragged the puck around diving Columbus defenseman David Savard and beat Korpisalo between the pads.

Nash got his first goal of the playoffs to tie it early in the second. He took a feed from Gus Nyquist just below the blue line and rifled a shot from the left circle over Vasilevskiy's glove.

Point put the Lightning up again with 5:44 left in the second when he put back a shot that had bounced off Korpisalo. Hedman got his first goal of the playoffs and pushed the Tampa Bay lead to 3-1 with 1:07 left in the period.

Columbus got back within one early in the third when rookie Robinson followed his own rebounded shot and beat Vasilevskiy, picking up his first playoff tally.

“I’m looking back at that second period really impressed with the way the guys played,” Killorn said. “When we’re able to do that for a full period, it gives us a ton of momentum. When they scored early in the third, instead of getting our heads down we just kept playing the same way."

Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper saw it the same way.

“They get the second one early (in the third), and I thought, you know, instead of gripping our sticks we played loose and hard, and it was a great way to finish the game,” he said.

The Lightning outshot Columbus 34-17, including 16-4 in the second period.

“Probably for the first time in the series I felt great,” Vasilevskiy said.

Columbus coach John Tortorella said fatigue may be starting to be a factor. The Blue Jackets had to play all five games to beat Toronto in the qualifying series, and then played three games in last five days — starting with the marathon Game 1 that went into five overtime periods.

“I have to figure that’s what happens tonight because it is the whole group of us,” Tortorella said. “From the 12-minute mark of the first period, we’re not the team we need to be in the series.”

NOTES: Columbus forwards Cam Atkinson and Nathan Gerbe were listed as unfit to play. ... Entering the game, Tampa Bay led the NHL for shots per game (42.4) and shot attempt percentage (59.5%) in the 2020 playoffs. ... Point has seven points in six playoff games.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Columbus Blue Jackets center Pierre-Luc Dubois (18) hits Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) along the boards during the third period of an NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup hockey playoff game in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates his goal as Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) looks on during the second period of an NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup hockey playoff game in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) celebrates his teammates goal as Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) looks on during the second period of an NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup hockey playoff game in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) reacts after scoring against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period of an NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup hockey playoff game in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) celebrates his goal with teammates Barclay Goodrow (19) and Erik Cernak (81) as Columbus Blue Jackets center Alexander Wennberg (10) skates away during the second period of an NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup hockey playoff game in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

Columbus Blue Jackets center Gustav Nyquist (14) is sent to the ice by Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette