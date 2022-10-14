Life sentence for Ohio man convicted of 4 murders in 2019

Authorities said defendant Armond Johnson Sr. had lived with his girlfriend, Takeyra Collins, 25, and planned to get married after Johnson's March 2019 release from prison, but a month before the slayings she called off the wedding and kicked him out of the house, accusing him of abusing her and threatening her with a gun.

On July 8, 2019, Johnson shot and killed Collins, then set a fire in her house that killed his 6-year-old son Armond Jr. and the boy's 2-year-old sister, Aubree Stone, according to investigators. Police said he then shot the woman's neighbor, 35-year-old David Cousin Jr.