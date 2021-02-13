Liddell's 19 points power No. 4 Ohio St over Indiana 78-59

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: After winning two straight close ones, the Hoosiers made too many mistakes and let this one get away. They are just 1-6 against the Buckeyes over the last three seasons, including a 0-3 mark in Columbus.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes are one of the hottest teams in the nation and the win should keep them in the top 5 of the AP Top 25. They are 10-1 at home this season ahead of their Feb. 21 home showdown with Michigan, the current No. 3.

SENIORS RULE

Ohio State seniors Liddell, Sueing, Kyle Young and CJ Walker have accounted for about half of the team's scoring this season.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Hosts Minnesota on Wednesday.

Ohio State: At Penn State on Thursday.

This story has been corrected to show that Sueing’s first name is Justice, not Justin.

