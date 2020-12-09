Liddell scores 19 to lead No. 22 Buckeyes past feisty Irish

Walker then made two free throws after Durham fouled to give Ohio State a 62-61 lead with 8:44 to go. Hubb’s 3-pointer gave the Irish a 70-69 lead with 5:41 remaining before Ohio State finished on a 21-15 run.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes, who had Saturday's home game with Alabama A&M cancelled because of A&M’s COVID-19 issues, were making their first road trip of the season. They open their Big Ten season Dec. 16 at Purdue.

Notre Dame: After having three previous home games cancelled by COVID-19 issues involving those schools, the Fighting Irish were coming off 78-70 home victory Sunday against Detroit Mercy and playing only their third game since opening the season with an 80-70 loss at Michigan State Nov. 28.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Sunday at home against Cleveland State before visiting Purdue.

Notre Dame: At retooling Kentucky on Saturday.

Notre Dame's Dane Goodwin (23) shoots a 3-pointer in front of Ohio State's E.J. Liddell (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. Ohio State won 90-85. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin) Credit: Robert Franklin Credit: Robert Franklin

Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey talks to his team during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. Ohio State won 90-85. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin) Credit: Robert Franklin Credit: Robert Franklin

Ohio State's CJ Walker (13) shoots over Notre Dame's Prentiss Hubb (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. Ohio State won 90-85. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin) Credit: Robert Franklin Credit: Robert Franklin

Notre Dame's Juwan Durham, left, grabs a loose ball next to Ohio State's E.J. Liddell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin) Credit: Robert Franklin Credit: Robert Franklin