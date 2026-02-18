Lewis, Villanova defeat Xavier 92-89 in OT

CINCINNATI (AP) — Acaden Lewis scored 21 points, including five in the overtime, as Villanova knocked off Xavier 92-89 on Tuesday night.

Lewis also contributed seven rebounds, six assists, and four steals for the Wildcats (21-5, 12-3 Big East Conference). Tyler Perkins scored 17 points while going 6 of 15 from the floor and 4 for 5 from the line. Bryce Lindsay shot 5 for 11, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.