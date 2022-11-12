Lewis, Smith double up to carry Miami (OH) past NAIA Goshen

Smith scored 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Mekhi Lairy scored 13 and Eli Yofan 12 off the bench for the Redhawks.

Despite opening with a 9-0 run, the Maple Leafs from Goshen, Indiana trailed just 26-21 at halftime. Miami, however, turned it on after intermission and used a 19-4 run for a 45-25 lead when Lewis buried a jump shot with 13:49 remaining. Miami scored 61 points after halftime.