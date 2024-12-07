Lewis scores 18 as Toledo knocks off Defiance 111-49

Jalen Brown finished with 12 points for the Yellow Jackets. Connor Bush added eight points for Defiance. Donovan Stone finished with eight points.

Toledo took the lead with 19:42 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 55-23 at halftime, with Simmons racking up 14 points. Toledo extended its lead to 90-34 during the second half, fueled by a 16-3 scoring run. Grgur Brcic scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.