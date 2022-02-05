LeVert leads Indiana against Cleveland after 42-point showing

The teams play for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won the last matchup 108-104 on Jan. 2. Evan Mobley scored 24 points points to help lead the Cavaliers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarrett Allen is averaging 16.2 points and 11 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Kevin Love is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19.1 points, 12.1 rebounds and five assists for the Pacers. LeVert is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 103.3 points, 43.8 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.6 points per game.

Pacers: 4-6, averaging 114.7 points, 46.2 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle), Darius Garland: out (back).

Pacers: T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Isaiah Jackson: out (ankle), Myles Turner: out (foot), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols), Domantas Sabonis: out (health and safety protocols), Goga Bitadze: out (foot), Malcolm Brogdon: out (achilles).

