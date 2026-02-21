L'Etang scores 17 in Dayton's 78-66 win against Duquesne

Tarence Guinyard led the way for the Dukes (16-11, 8-6) with 16 points, four assists and two steals. Duquesne also got 11 points and seven rebounds from David Dixon. Jimmie Williams finished with 10 points and six rebounds. The Dukes broke a five-game winning streak with the loss.

Dayton took the lead with 1:38 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Bennett led their team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 42-39 at the break. Dayton outscored Duquesne in the second half by nine points, with Jones scoring a team-high nine points after halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.