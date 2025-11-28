L'Etang, Derkack lead Dayton to 84-79 OT win over Georgetown at ESPN Events Invitational

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Amael L'Etang scored 18 points and Jordan Derkack had five points of his 13 points in overtime as Dayton took down Georgetown 84-79 on Thursday night at the ESPN Events Invitational.

L'Etang added six rebounds for the Flyers (6-1). Deshayne Montgomery added 13 points while shooting 4 for 11 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line while they also had six rebounds. Javon Bennett shot 4 of 19 from the field, including 2 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.