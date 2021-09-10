Lester expected to start as Cardinals host the Reds

The Cardinals are 37-32 on their home turf. St. Louis is averaging 4.0 RBIs per game this season. Nolan Arenado leads the team with 91 total runs batted in.

The Reds are 36-34 on the road. Cincinnati has slugged .430 this season. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .575.

The Reds won the last meeting 12-2. Sonny Gray earned his seventh victory and Nicholas Castellanos went 2-for-3 with two home runs and six RBIs for Cincinnati. J.A. Happ registered his seventh loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Cardinals with 91 RBIs and is batting .254.

Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 63 extra base hits and is batting .317.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Reds: 3-7, .229 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brandon Waddell: (covid-19), Justin Miller: (arm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (shoulder), Junior Fernandez: (shoulder), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (intercostal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.