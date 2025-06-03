LeMahieu leads Yankees against the Guardians after 4-hit performance

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee (4-5, 3.86 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Yankees: Carlos Rodon (7-3, 2.60 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -196, Guardians +163; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees take on the Cleveland Guardians after DJ LeMahieu's four-hit game on Sunday.

New York has an 18-9 record at home and a 36-22 record overall. Yankees pitchers have a collective 3.61 ERA, which ranks ninth in MLB play.

Cleveland is 32-26 overall and 15-15 in road games. The Guardians are 14-22 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams play Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 38 extra base hits (15 doubles, two triples and 21 home runs). Ben Rice is 8 for 33 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 11 home runs while slugging .555. Carlos Santana is 15 for 34 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .254 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Guardians: 6-4, .234 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Yankees: Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Oswaldo Cabrera: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (side), Giancarlo Stanton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (knee), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (ribs), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

Guardians: Andrew Walters: 15-Day IL (arm), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (forearm), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.