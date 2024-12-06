Lehigh visits Dayton after Cheeks' 23-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton hosts Lehigh after Enoch Cheeks scored 23 points in Dayton's 77-69 win over the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Flyers are 6-0 in home games. Dayton is sixth in the A-10 in team defense, allowing 68.6 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 0-5 away from home. Lehigh is 1-4 against opponents over .500.

Dayton makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Lehigh has allowed to its opponents (44.9%). Lehigh averages 73.1 points per game, 4.5 more than the 68.6 Dayton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheeks is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Flyers.

Keith Higgins Jr. is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks.

