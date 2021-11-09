Legislature enters final push on Ohio's new US House map

The new Joint Committee on Congressional Redistricting has scheduled meetings Wednesday and Friday to hash out a compromise on three proposals for the new U.S. House boundaries that are moving through the Legislature. House Republicans, Senate Republicans and Senate Democrats all have laid out their own visions.

Under rules established by Ohio voters in 2018, the committee needs to hold two hearings before a vote can be taken. The deadline is Nov. 30, but legislative leaders had said they would like to complete the task sooner. If the two parties can't agree, majority Republicans could approve a map without Democrats, but it would only hold for four years rather than 10.