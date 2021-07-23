journal-news logo
LeBlanc scheduled to start for Cardinals at Reds

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
The Reds are expected to send Tyler Mahle to the mound Friday and the Cardinals will give Wade LeBlanc the start

St. Louis Cardinals (49-48, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (49-47, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Wade LeBlanc (0-2, 4.31 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Reds: Tyler Mahle (7-3, 3.84 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 126 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -163, Cardinals +142; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and St. Louis will square off on Friday.

The Reds are 24-25 on their home turf. Cincinnati hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .325 this season, led by Jonathan India with a mark of .402.

The Cardinals have gone 21-28 away from home. St. Louis has slugged .383 this season. Tyler O'Neill leads the team with a mark of .525.

The Reds won the last meeting 8-7. Heath Hembree notched his first victory and Jesse Winker went 3-for-4 with three home runs and six RBIs for Cincinnati. Alex Reyes registered his second loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Winker leads the Reds with 19 home runs and has 52 RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 99 hits and is batting .272.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .213 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Lorenzen: (hamstring), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Nick Senzel: (knee), Nick Castellanos: (wrist), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (oblique), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

