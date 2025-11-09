Le Moyne visits Bowling Green following Campbell's 24-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -13.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts Le Moyne after Javontae Campbell scored 24 points in Bowling Green's 120-65 win over the Bethany (WV) Bison.

Bowling Green finished 14-18 overall last season while going 8-8 at home. The Falcons averaged 73.5 points per game last season, 14.6 on free throws and 24 from 3-point range.

Le Moyne finished 2-16 on the road and 9-23 overall a season ago. The Dolphins averaged 14.2 assists per game on 25.8 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.