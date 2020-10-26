Lawyer facing human trafficking charges pleads not guilty

A judge set bond at #300,00 for Michael Mearan, who was arrested Friday. He has maintained his innocence.

Mearan, 74, faces nine counts of promoting prostitution, five counts of compelling prostitution, three counts of human trafficking and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. The charges stem from criminal activity that allegedly occurred from 2003 to 2018 and involved six female victims.