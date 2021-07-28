Lawsuit: Ohio wrongly denying parole to ex-death row inmates

At issue in the suit filed Wednesday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court are requests for parole by ex-death row prisoners sentenced before 1978, when the state's then-death penalty law was declared unconstitutional.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio and the Ohio Justice & Policy Center allege that since at least 2003, and no later than 2016, the Ohio Parole Board has had an unwritten policy of denying parole to anyone once sentenced to death even if they're now eligible for parole.