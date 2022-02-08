Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Lawsuit alleges negligence in jail inmate's diabetes death

news
24 minutes ago
A federal lawsuit is alleging officials at an Ohio jail mishandled an inmate with diabetes and their indifference led to his death

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Corrections and medical officials at an Ohio jail mishandled an inmate with diabetes and their indifference led to his death last year, according to a federal lawsuit.

At issue is care received by Chavis Martinez at Corrections Center of Northwestern Ohio in Stryker.

Jail employees and staff with Tennessee-based Southern Health Partners failed to provide Martinez with needed insulin even though he reported he was a Type 1 diabetic after his arrival, according to the lawsuit filed in federal court in Toledo last week, and records show he had dangerously elevated blood sugar levels on admittance,

Jail records show Martinez, 28, received only one dose of insulin despite his condition, the lawsuit said.

The complaint seeks unspecified damages from the county-run jail, which houses inmates from five northwestern counties, and Southern Health Partners. Jail officials declined comment. A message was left with Southern Health Partners.

In Other News
1
Hamilton’s recreational trail continues with work near Spooky Nook
2
Drive-thru clinics take toll on Butler County Fairgrounds
3
Most local schools will still be in session Monday after Super Bowl
4
PHOTOS: Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally
5
Butler County Sheriff’s major, a Bengals superfan, to attend Super Bowl...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top