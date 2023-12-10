Days after injuring ankle, Lawrence starts for Jaguars in loss to Browns

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence started against the Cleveland Browns just days after sustaining a high right ankle sprain that appeared more serious

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
Updated 24 minutes ago
X

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence started Sunday against the Cleveland Browns just days after sustaining a high right ankle sprain that appeared more serious.

Lawrence had to be helped off the field after he got accidentally stepped on by a Jaguars lineman on Monday night in the fourth quarter of a loss against Cincinnati.

But the 24-year-old made a quick recovery, returning to practice Thursday before being cleared to face the Browns following a pregame workout. But he wasn't at his best, throwing three interceptions as Cleveland beat Jacksonville 31-27.

The Browns started veteran Joe Flacco for the second week in a row after the 38-year-old's solid performance last week in a loss. Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski didn't name his starter on Friday, taking the announcement up until kickoff.

The Browns have started four QBs this season for just the third time since 1950.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
What you need to know about frequent flyer programs for airlines
2
Hamilton Amtrak stops would have ‘major advantages’ for city, vice...
3
Monroe Schools superintendent moves into community
4
1 killed in Madison Twp. motorcycle crash involving motorcycle and SUV
5
Cincinnati Bengals legend fulfills 100-year-old World War II veteran’s...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top