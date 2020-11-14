Lawmakers want Arizona picked for Space Command headquarters

Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been designated the command's initial quarters.

President Donald Trump formally launched Space Command in December. The goal is to improve the organization of U.S. military space operations and accelerate technical developments.

The new command will draw elements from across the military services. It will have the same status as other headquarters such as U.S. Cyber Command, Special Operations Command and Strategic Command.

There is also a Space Command within the Air Force. It also is based in Peterson.

Ohio and Kansas are among other states seeking the U.S. Space Command's new quarters.