Lawmakers seek bar curfew repeal as virus cases hit new high

DeWine, who imposed the curfew, said with virus cases rising, now doesn't seem the right time to lift it.

“We’re never going to be able to make them whole,” DeWine said. “We’re never going to be able to make up that money, but we need to help and I intend to help them.”

A recent survey by the Ohio Restaurant Association found more than half of Ohio restaurants anticipate being forced to close if current restrictions continue. More than 80% don't anticipate breaking even this year.

“These are our friends, our neighbors and leaders in our communities and Senate Bill 374 will help them keep their jobs and their doors open," Obhof said in a release.

It was not immediately clear when a vote could be taken on the bill or whether this week's record daily reported cases of COVID-19 will impact debate on the bill.

