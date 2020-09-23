Lawmakers clash on repeal of bailout bill as deadline looms

Cupp and many of his Republican colleagues believe the legislation needs to be carefully untangled in order to anticipate and respond to ramifications of the repeal.

But Democrats want a speedy repeal and say Republicans are unnecessarily delaying the process while a deadline looms.

If the House does not repeal the law by Oct. 1, a fee will be added to every electricity bill in the state starting Jan. 1 — directing over $150 million a year, through 2026, to the nuclear plants near Cleveland and Toledo.

While FirstEnergy Corp., whose former subsidiaries owned the plants, have denied wrongdoing and have not been criminally charged, federal investigators say the company secretly funneled millions to secure the $1 billion legislative bailout for the two unprofitable nuclear plants then operated by an independently controlled subsidiary called FirstEnergy Solutions.

The other option is an emergency House vote before the end of the year. As of this week, 58 of 99 House members have signed on to cosponsor bills that would repeal House Bill 6.

Republican Rep. Laura Lanese, who introduced one of the repeal bills days after the federal affidavit was released, said she would vote in favor of an emergency ruling in order to “regain the trust of Ohioans.”

“While some of my Republican colleagues think that they could separate that corruption from the good policy of the bill, I don’t think that’s the case,“ Lanese said. “I think it goes to the heart of the integrity of the legislation and that we should kill the bill and start fresh.”

___

Farnoush Amiri is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.