Lawmakers bump Ohio school funding revamp to 2021 to-do list

The House approved a bipartisan proposal earlier this month, but Republicans in the Senate, who hold a majority, indicated senators won't vote on the plan before the legislative process restarts in January.

The Senate Finance Committee’s GOP chairman, Sen. Matt Dolan of Chagrin Falls, said more analysis is needed about the accuracy and feasibility of the proposal’s eventual price tag, an estimated $2 billion. Dolan said he wants to work on the funding formula in conjunction with the state budget process happening during the first half of 2021.