Lauer expected to start for Milwaukee against Cincinnati

The Brewers are 27-18 on their home turf. Milwaukee has hit 108 home runs as a team this season. Avisail Garcia leads them with 16, averaging one every 17.1 at-bats.

The Reds have gone 22-22 away from home. Cincinnati hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .327 this season, led by Jonathan India with a mark of .390.

The Brewers won the last meeting 5-3. Devin Williams secured his sixth victory and Garcia went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Milwaukee. Brad Brach registered his first loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia leads the Brewers with 54 RBIs and is batting .248.

Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 46 extra base hits and is slugging .585.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .238 batting average, 2.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Reds: 6-4, .253 batting average, 3.28 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Kolten Wong: (calf), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Reds: Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (rib cage), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Nick Senzel: (knee), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.