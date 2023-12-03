Latson scores 15 points, Bejedi and Timpson 14, No. 15 Florida State tops Kent State 79-49

Latson scored the last five points of the third quarter to push the Seminoles' lead to 51-39 and they outscored Kent State 25-10 in the fourth quarter.

O'Mariah Gordon scored 11 points for Florida State (6-2). The Seminoles only shot 37% (27 of 73) but had eight 3-pointers.

Jenna Batsch had 13 points for the Golden Flashes (4-3) and Corynne Hauser scored 10. Bridget Dunn had 12 rebounds and nine points. Kent State only shot 25% (18 of 73), going 5 of 22 from long range. Twice Kent State missed eight straight shots and two other times they missed seven in a row.

The Golden Flashes won the rebounding battle 53-51, but Florida State had a 17-2 advantage in fast-break points.

The Seminoles play Jacksonville at home on Thursday before participating in the Hall of Fame Women's Showcase in Uncasville, Connecticut, next Sunday where they will face No. 2 UCLA.

