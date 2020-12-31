Late shot helps La Salle get first win at Dayton in 21 years

The win was the first for the Explorers over Dayton at UD Arena in 21 years (February 27, 1999) and snapped the Flyers’ 20-game Atlantic Coast Conference winning streak.

With the game tied at 65-all, sophomore Ayinde Hikim drove the lane and passed to Moore on the left wing. Moore took one dribble and hit the game winner. The Explorers then stole the ensuing inbounds.