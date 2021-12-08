Late Indians outfielder/commentator Graney wins Frick Award

Graney, who died in 1978, will be honored during the Hall's induction weekend from July 22-25.

Graney first played for Cleveland, then known as the Naps, as a pitcher for two games in 1908. He returned as an outfielder in 1910 and played through 1922, a time when the team became known as the Indians. The team's nickname changed to the Guardians this offseason.