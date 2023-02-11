Late goaltending call sends Butler past No. 13 Xavier 69-67

Taylor then made 1 of 2 two free throws before inexplicably fouling Boum near midcourt with 9.1 seconds left. Boum made both free throws to tie the score at 67.

On the ensuing possession, Hunter took advantage of a screen thrown by Bates to steam through the lane, only to have the dunk attempt blocked. The officials called it a goaltend, which withstood a replay review.

BIG PICTURE

Xavier: Coach Sean Miller's squad entered the game with the sixth-best scoring team in Division I (83.8 points). It was hard to tell Friday. They made just 8 of 26 shots, missed four of six free throws and had 11 turnovers in the first half. Yes, they were better in the second half, but they never led and after the opening minutes couldn't even tie the score until the final 10 seconds.

Butler: The Bulldogs may have struggled mightily in coach Thad Matta's return . But they sure seemed to took the cue from the crowd and the adrenaline of this rivalry. It will go down as one of Butler's best games this season. Now. they must prove they can build off the momentum and finish this season with a flourish.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The loss should send Xavier sliding down the rankings. How far they slip will depend on the remaining results from this weekend.

UP NEXT Xavier: Visits Marquette on Wednesday in a matchup of the Big East’s top teams.

Butler: Heads to Villanova on Tuesday.

