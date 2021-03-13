Late FG lifts South Dakota State over Youngstown State 19-17

Frahm came through when South Dakota State needed him most after he had missed a PAT attempt early in the third quarter and a 43-yard FG attempt early in the fourth.

Mark Gronowski helped get the FCS No. 8 Jackrabbits (3-1, 3-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) into field goal position by completing back-to-back passes of 39 and 16 yards to Zach Heins. The drive started at the South Dakota State 21 with 2:53 left and ended on Frahm’s field goal with 31 seconds to go.