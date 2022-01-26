Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Last-minute jump shot lifts Temple over Cincinnati

news
1 hour ago
Damian Dunn converted a go-ahead 3-point play with 36 seconds left to lead Temple to a 61-58 win over Cincinnati on Tuesday night

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Damian Dunn converted a go-ahead three-point play with 36.9 seconds remaining to lead Temple to a 61-58 win over Cincinnati on Tuesday night.

Dunn registered 18 points and six rebounds, and Jeremiah Williams had 15 points for Temple (11-6, 4-2 American Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Nick Jourdain added 10 points and seven rebounds and Tai Strickland had 10 rebounds.

David DeJulius had 15 points for the Bearcats (14-6, 4-3). John Newman III added nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
More than 520 Butler Co. families get utility assistance; applications...
2
Top local news for Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022
3
Case involving Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds goes to trial in...
4
Butler County commissioners approve $2.5M Spooky Nook payment
5
Giant Bengals watch party proposed at Paul Brown Stadium
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top