Lane Thomas activated by Guardians after monthlong stint on IL

DETROIT (AP) — Cleveland Guardians center fielder Lane Thomas was activated from the 10-day injured list on Thursday and was in the lineup against the AL-best Detroit Tigers.

Thomas, a postseason star for Cleveland in 2024, had been on the IL since April 20 with a bruised right wrist. He was hit by a pitch on April 8 and played in five more games before going on the IL. Thomas has broken the same wrist twice after being hit by pitches.