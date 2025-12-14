Lamar Jackson's 2 TD passes, long pick-6 propel Ravens to 24-0 win over Bengals

Jackson threw first-half TD passes to Rasheen Ali and Zay Flowers and finished 8 of 12 for 150 yards. It was the first score of Ali’s two-year career.

Cincinnati was eliminated from playoff contention. Burrow — who vented his frustration about the Bengals' disappointing season earlier this week — was picked off twice as he completed 25 of 39 passes for 225 yards. Ja'Marr Chase had 10 receptions for 132 yards.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Burrow drove the Bengals to the Ravens 7. On third-and-goal, Burrow tried to avoid the rush of Baltimore linebacker Tavius Robinson when he was picked off by Van Noy at the 5. Van Noy handed it off at the 16 to Gilman, who went 84 yards up the right sideline for the first defensive touchdown of his five-year career.

It was the first time the Bengals have been shut out at home since their 2017 opener, which was also against the Ravens.

Baltimore took a 14-0 halftime lead by scoring on its last two possessions of the first half.

Ali went untouched into the end zone for a 30-yard score after Jackson beat the blitz of Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy and lobbed a short pass to the running back.

The Ravens extended their lead to two touchdowns with 23 seconds left in the first half on Jackson's 28-yard strike to Flowers in the back left corner of the end zone. Bengals safety Geno Stone was late on coverage as the Ravens took only 42 seconds to go 80 yards in five plays.

On the second play of the drive, cornerback DJ Turner had a potential interception deflect off his facemask at the Bengals 17 when Jackson overthrew tight end Mark Andrews.

Injuries

Ravens: LB Teddye Buchanan (knee) left in the first half. CB Chidobe Awuzie (foot) and CB Marlon Humphrey (knee) were injured in the second half. Humphrey returned to the game.

Bengals: WR Charlie Jones (right ankle) came out in the second quarter.

Up next

Ravens: Host New England next Sunday night.

Bengals: At Miami next Sunday.

