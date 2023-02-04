X
Lakhin has 20 in Cincinnati's 73-64 victory over UCF

news
1 hour ago
Led by Viktor Lakhin's 20 points, the Cincinnati Bearcats defeated the UCF Knights 73-64 on Saturday

CINCINNATI (AP) — Viktor Lakhin scored 20 points as Cincinnati beat UCF 73-64 on Saturday.

Lakhin also contributed eight rebounds and four steals for the Bearcats (16-8, 7-4 American Athletic Conference). David Dejulius added 19 points while going 7 of 10 from the floor, including 4 for 6 from distance, and 1 for 3 from the line, and he also had seven assists. Landers Nolley II recorded 17 points and shot 7 for 16 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line.

Taylor Hendricks led the Knights (13-9, 4-6) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and eight rebounds. CJ Kelly added 17 points and two steals for UCF. In addition, Darius Johnson finished with 12 points.

A 14-0 run in the first half gave Cincinnati a 12-point lead. The teams entered the break with Cincinnati ahead 31-20, while Nolley led his club in scoring with 10 points. Lakhin scored 18 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Cincinnati to a nine-point victory.

NEXT UP

Up next for Cincinnati is a matchup Tuesday with Tulane on the road. UCF visits Wichita State on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

