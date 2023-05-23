Lakers hoping LeBron James decides to continue career after playoff elimination

Ham joked: “I think I was ready to retire after last night, too.”

Despite James' 40-point performance, including a career playoff-best 31 points in the first half, the seventh-seeded Lakers were swept by the top-seeded Nuggets with a 113-111 defeat on Monday night, ending James' attempt to win his fifth career championship in his 20th NBA season.

Los Angeles made an impressive late-season surge from the trade deadline into the conference finals, knocking off second-seeded Memphis and defending champion Golden State, but ran out of steam against the powerhouse Nuggets.

Pelinka said he hopes to keep much of the Lakers' current core around James and Anthony Davis, calling roster continuity “a high priority” after several years of major annual changes. Los Angeles has been one of the NBA's best teams since making several moves at the trade deadline, even while James missed a month with a foot injury.

