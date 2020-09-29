Lake Michigan drownings surge to new high in 2020

The group, which began tracking drownings in 2010, also reported a total of 94 drownings in the Great Lakes this year and a total of 931 drownings since 2010.

Benjamin said the group collects information about fatal incidents from news articles, social media reports, and tips from family members and witnesses. He added that social media has helped the tracker to be more accurate.

Benjamin said it is it likely that there will be more drownings before the end of the year.

The World Health Organization has even cited drowning as one of the leading causes of unintentional injury death.

“Drowning is a public health issue,” Benjamin said. “It gets treated like a recreational issue.”