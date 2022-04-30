LA Rams reacquire CB Troy Hill in trade with Cleveland

Hill spent five seasons with the Rams after their return to Los Angeles in 2016, and he became a key component of their secondary as their top slot defender and nickel back. He started 39 games — including all 16 in the 2020 season — and made seven interceptions, returning two for touchdowns.

He left the Rams as a free agent in March 2021 for a two-year, $9 million contract with Cleveland. Hill was a solid presence on an inconsistent Browns defense, making 49 tackles and two sacks in 12 games despite missing time with a knee injury and a sprained neck.