Kyle Schwarber hits 2 homers to tie Aaron Judge for MLB lead as Phillies beat Guardians 3-0

Kyle Schwarber homered twice to tie Aaron Judge for the major league lead and extended his on-base streak to 46 games, and Zack Wheeler struck out eight over seven innings as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Cleveland Guardians 3-0
Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber gestures to the dugout as he runs toward first base with a home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Cleveland, Sunday, May 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber gestures to the dugout as he runs toward first base with a home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Cleveland, Sunday, May 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By BRIAN DULIK – Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered twice to tie Aaron Judge for the major league lead and extended his on-base streak to 46 games, and Zack Wheeler struck out eight over seven innings as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Cleveland Guardians 3-0 on Sunday night.

Schwarber hit a solo shot off Luis Ortiz in the second inning and a two-run blast off Tim Herrin in the eighth for his 14th longball of the season and 32nd career multi-homer game. He is the first player with a 46-game on-base streak since Paul Goldschmidt of St. Louis in 2022.

Wheeler (4-1) only permitted two runners to get past first base in his third consecutive win, giving up three hits with two walks. The right-hander matched his longest start of the season as the Phillies went 5-1 on a trip through Tampa Bay and Cleveland.

José Alvarado pitched the eighth and Jordan Romano earned his third save, wrapping up the three-hitter. Philadelphia has won 11 of 14 since falling to .500 on April 25.

Ortiz (2-4) pitched six innings, allowing four hits with nine strikeouts. Cleveland lost for just the 11th time in 31 games since April 8.

Key moment

Herrin entered to start the eighth with Philadelphia up 1-0. He walked Bryson Stott and retired the next two batters before Schwarber belted a 397-foot drive to center.

Key stat

Schwarber has 16 homers, 37 RBIs and 33 runs during his career-long on-base streak. It began on Sept. 23, 2024 against the Chicago Cubs, one day after he failed to reach at the New York Mets.

Up next

Phillies: Cristopher Sánchez (4-1, 2.89 ERA) faces St. Louis' Matthew Liberatore (3-3, 3.07 ERA) as Philadelphia begins a six-game homestand.

Guardians: RHP Ben Lively (2-2, 3.46 ERA) takes on Freddy Peralta (4-2, 2.18 ERA) of visiting Milwaukee in the opener of a three-game series.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler pitches in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Cleveland, Sunday, May 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber watches his home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Cleveland, Sunday, May 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians center fielder Angel Martinez (1) jumps for the ball hit for a double by Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto in the second inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, May 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' Luis Ortiz pitches in the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Cleveland, Sunday, May 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

