Kyle Manzardo rejoins Guardians after leaving to be with his family while mom has heart transplant

CHICAGO (AP) — Cleveland Guardians first baseman Kyle Manzardo rejoined the team on Thursday after missing three games to be with his family while his mother underwent a heart transplant.
Windy Manzardo had surgery in Spokane, Washington.
The Guardians reinstated Manzardo from the family medical emergency list prior to the opener of a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox. Outfielder Jhonkensy Noel was optioned to Triple-A Columbus.
Manzardo was in the cleanup spot against Chicago. He came in batting .217 with 13 homers and 33 RBIs.
Cleveland was fourth in the AL Central at 43-48. The Guardians swept three games at Houston after losing 10 in a row. ___
