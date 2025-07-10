Kyle Manzardo rejoins Guardians after leaving to be with his family while mom has heart transplant

Cleveland Guardians first baseman Kyle Manzardo has rejoined the team after missing three games to be with his family while his mother underwent a heart transplant
1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Cleveland Guardians first baseman Kyle Manzardo rejoined the team on Thursday after missing three games to be with his family while his mother underwent a heart transplant.

Windy Manzardo had surgery in Spokane, Washington.

The Guardians reinstated Manzardo from the family medical emergency list prior to the opener of a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox. Outfielder Jhonkensy Noel was optioned to Triple-A Columbus.

Manzardo was in the cleanup spot against Chicago. He came in batting .217 with 13 homers and 33 RBIs.

Cleveland was fourth in the AL Central at 43-48. The Guardians swept three games at Houston after losing 10 in a row. ___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

