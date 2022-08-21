Kvitova, Garcia advance to Cincinnati women's final

Keys, the 2019 champion in Cincinnati, defeated three grand slam winners this week, but couldn’t close out Kvitova.

The 28-year-old Garcia won her seventh straight match, beating sixth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.

There were two rain stoppages during the match, totaling four hours. Garcia took the first set, but following an almost 2 1/2-hour delay, Sabalenka forced a third set.

The second rain delay came with Garcia leading 3-1 in the third. But once play resumed, she made quick work of the Belarusian, winning three straight games to become the first qualifier to reach the finals in a WTA 1000 event.

“No one expected it, that's for sure,” Garcia said. “It's a long way to come from (qualifiers). It's one match at a time. Try to take the best from every match and improve through the tournament.”

It will be the ninth meeting between Kvitova and Garcia, with Kvitova winning five, including two straight wins in Miami and Madrid.

“She's a great champion,” Garcia said. “You have to play faster and move better on court against a player like this. It's a great challenge for me to play against Petra.”

Combined Shape Caption Grounds crew squeegee the court after rain falls during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. Play was suspended due to inclement weather. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption Grounds crew squeegee the court after rain falls during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. Play was suspended due to inclement weather. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined Shape Caption Caroline Garcia, of France, reacts after defeating Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption Caroline Garcia, of France, reacts after defeating Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined Shape Caption Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, reacts after defeating Madison Keys, of the United States, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, reacts after defeating Madison Keys, of the United States, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined Shape Caption Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot to Madison Keys, of the United States, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot to Madison Keys, of the United States, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined Shape Caption Caroline Garcia, of France, yells as she wins a point against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption Caroline Garcia, of France, yells as she wins a point against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined Shape Caption Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, yells as she reacts to winning a point against Madison Keys, of the United States, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, yells as she reacts to winning a point against Madison Keys, of the United States, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined Shape Caption Madison Keys, of the United States, returns a shot to Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption Madison Keys, of the United States, returns a shot to Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster