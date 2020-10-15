Kubo, Hagglund score; FC Cincinnati gets first win over Crew

Cincinnati (4-10-4) snapped a five-match scoreless streak. Columbus (9-4-4) returned after Sunday's game against Orlando City was postponed because of a couple of confirmed COVID-19 cases. The Crew are winless in their last four games.

Kubo converted a penalty kick in the third minute. Hagglund, a Cincinnati native who played at Xavier, scored on a header off a set piece from Haris Medunjanin. It was Hagglund's first goal of the season.