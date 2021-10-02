journal-news logo
Kranick expected to start as Pittsburgh hosts Cincinnati

By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
The Pirates are expected to send Max Kranick to the mound Saturday and the Reds will give Tyler Mahle the start

Cincinnati Reds (82-78, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (60-100, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (13-6, 3.48 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 204 strikeouts) Pirates: Max Kranick (2-3, 6.23 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +155, Reds -180; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Cincinnati will face off on Saturday.

The Pirates are 36-43 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh has a collective on-base percentage of .304, led by Bryan Reynolds with a mark of .377.

The Reds are 38-41 on the road. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .248 batting average as a team this season, Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .308.

The Pirates won the last meeting 9-2. Chris Stratton recorded his seventh victory and Cole Tucker went 2-for-5 with a triple, a home run and four RBIs for Pittsburgh. Amir Garrett registered his fourth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 164 hits and has 89 RBIs.

Castellanos leads the Reds with 162 hits and is batting .308.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .233 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Reds: 5-5, .276 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson: (hamstring), Duane Underwood Jr.: (shoulder), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Dillon Peters: (back), Luis Oviedo: (shoulder), Connor Overton: (shoulder), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), JT Brubaker: (shoulder), Steven Brault: (arm), Ke'Bryan Hayes: (undisclosed).

Reds: Wade Miley: (neck), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (ribs), Tyler Naquin: (ribs), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

